PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBF. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE:PBF opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.