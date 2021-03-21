Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 880 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $355.80 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

