Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 82.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.39.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.