PolySwarm (NCT) Trading 32.1% Higher This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and $24,739.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00051411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.48 or 0.00649066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

