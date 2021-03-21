Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,490,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

