Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of VLO stock remained flat at $$73.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,305,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,455.85, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

