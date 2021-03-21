Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Brady were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brady by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Brady by 168.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $388,420.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,396 shares of company stock worth $4,449,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE BRC opened at $55.14 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

