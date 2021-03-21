Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $307,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CEVA were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,679.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Roth Capital upped their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

