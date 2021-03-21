Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 382 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Plexus were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $89.72 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

