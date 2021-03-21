Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 467 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

