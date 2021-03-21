Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amkor Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,114. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.