Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 11,574 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $145.74 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $149.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

