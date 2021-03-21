Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $67.68 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

