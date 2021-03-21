Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

