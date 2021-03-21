Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Maxim Group cut shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ra Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 29th.

NYSE RMED opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.11). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems will post -19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

