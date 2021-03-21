Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $5.32 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

