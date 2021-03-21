RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $22.94. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 6,728 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

