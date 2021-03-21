Raymond James Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $100.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.17.

PSX opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 929,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

