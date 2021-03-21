Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,637,000.

SCZ opened at $72.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35.

