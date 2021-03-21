Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $409.76 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.31 and a fifty-two week high of $443.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.64.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

