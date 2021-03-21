Reby Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,136 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 329.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,810 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

