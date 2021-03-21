Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

