Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Financial Northwest worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFNW stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

