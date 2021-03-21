Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $8.02 Million in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 221,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,361 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.