Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

