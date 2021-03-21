ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Gap Up to $108.50

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), but opened at GBX 114.75 ($1.50). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.68), with a volume of 494,234 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £70.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

