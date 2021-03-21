Reviewing China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get F5 Networks alerts:

This table compares F5 Networks and China Crescent Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks $2.35 billion 5.25 $307.44 million $6.66 30.07 China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for F5 Networks and China Crescent Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks 0 4 13 0 2.76 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

F5 Networks currently has a consensus price target of $192.39, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Given F5 Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

F5 Networks has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F5 Networks and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks 13.08% 19.72% 9.33% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of F5 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of F5 Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

F5 Networks beats China Crescent Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc. provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers application delivery controller (ADC) products, including BIG-IP appliances and VIPRION chassis and related software modules and software-only Virtual Editions; Local Traffic Manager and DNS Services; Advanced Firewall Manager and Policy Enforcement Manager that leverage the unique performance characteristics of its hardware and software architecture; Application Security Manager and Access Policy Manager; NGINX Plus and NGINX Controller; Shape Defense and Enterprise Defense; Secure Web Gateway, and Silverline DDoS and Application security offerings; and online fraud and abuse prevention solutions. The company also provides a range of professional services, including consulting, training, installation, maintenance, and other technical support services. F5 Networks, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. F5 Networks, Inc. has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.