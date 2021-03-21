Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.27 ($121.50).

ETR RHM opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.04. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.54.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

