Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,687 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Horace Mann Educators worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,617,000 after acquiring an additional 225,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $477,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.