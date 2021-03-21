Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Banner were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.