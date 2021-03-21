Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

