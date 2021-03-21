RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $39.70 million and $5.80 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

