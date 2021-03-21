Royal Bank of Canada Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $194.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.