Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Purchased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 336.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.96% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 131,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 495,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMT opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

