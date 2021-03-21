RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $1,716,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $1,716,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

Shares of RES opened at $5.26 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in RPC by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 302,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in RPC by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in RPC by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in RPC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 391,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its position in RPC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.