Russell J. Campanello Sells 10,686 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IRBT opened at $119.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,204,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,795,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iRobot by 690.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 224,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

