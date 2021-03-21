Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

