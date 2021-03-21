Scala Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Scala has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $17,126.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00463866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00145002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00691968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00074130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,663,364,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,863,364,152 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

