Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Scholastic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Scholastic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

