Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,320,190.72 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 41,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $3,320,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $117.00.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
