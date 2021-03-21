Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,320,190.72 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 41,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $3,320,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Schrödinger by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after buying an additional 214,414 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

