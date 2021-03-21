Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

