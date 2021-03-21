Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $35.04

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.04, but opened at $33.28. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 5,253 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $16,202,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

