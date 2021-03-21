Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $35.04

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.04, but opened at $33.28. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 5,253 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $16,202,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit