Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $146.18

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.18, but opened at $155.00. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $154.20, with a volume of 53,589 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.48 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.