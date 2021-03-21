Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lowered its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $351.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLDB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.