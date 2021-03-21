Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 414,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,356,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.