STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$1.75

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

