Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,041,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $91,624.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,897 shares in the company, valued at $243,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.