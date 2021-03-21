Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

