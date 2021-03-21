Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

