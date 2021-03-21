Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $86,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

SDIV stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.